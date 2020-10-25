Lakme Fashion Week Day 4: Ishaan Khatter, Radhika Madan, Sonakshi Sinha & Aparshakti Khurana play showstoppers

It marked for an eventful Day 4 of the first-ever digital version of the fashion week. Here's all that went down through the day.

Now that fashion week is almost coming to an end, we can't seem to get enough of all that's going down at the first-ever digital edition of Lakme Fashion Week. Yesterday saw a lot of activity as designers showcased their latest creations and quite a few celebrities stopped by to make their appearance as showstoppers. Here's all that went down on Day 4 of Lakme Fashion Week.

The evening started out with Masumi Mewawala's Pink Peacock Couture label showing off the luxurious looks that we perfect for the upcoming festive season. The collection, titled Adorn, was all about romance with a vintage appeal and contemporary touches. The feminine and easy to wear collection featured floral embroidery and 3D elements for ornamentation on most of the garments.

This was followed by Disha Patil's The Labyrinth, that showed off the sensibilities of the new-age bride. Inspired by sacred geometry, Disha's creations also bore intricate bead work and sequins, perfect for the festive season. Diana Penty also played showstopper for the designer at the show.

Jayanti Reddy was the next to showcase her collection Rouge, which was essentially an ode to the different shades of red. The bold outfits made from chanderi and satin, were all about luxury mixed with glamour.

Designer duo Sukriti and Aakriti revealed their Neo-Phulkari collection where Bollywood stars Radhika Madan and Aparshakti Kurana played showstopper. The outfits were vibrant, colourful and made with an embroidery technique that originated from Punjab.

One of the most sought-after bridal designers, Anushree Reddy also showcased her designs at the fashion week yesterday. Her Nazira collection was the perfect mix of romance and feminity crafted into elegant designs with bore handcrafted 3D crystal work that was also balanced out with delicate thread work.

Ridhi Mehra's collection Reflections was all about the mixed elements of Gota Patti and zari infused on silks, chiffon and organza fabrics. From luxurious anarkalis to sarees, her designs took an interesting turn with jumpsuits as well!

The show closed with Kunal Rawal showcasing his latest collection, that was a mix of clean and simple colours including white, black and grey. Ishaan Khatter walked the runway looking sharp as ever while took the edgy road and walked for the designer's first ever womenswear line.

