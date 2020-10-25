Lakme Fashion Week Day 5: Mrunal Thakur closes the fashion week; Athiya Shetty turns showstopper for Aisha Rao

The final day of the Lakme Fashion Week started and ended with a bang! Check it out

The Lakme Fashion Week has turned digital and while we are all experiencing the madness sitting at the comfort of our homes, designers are putting their best foot forward to showcase their stunning masterpieces. The last fours days at the fashion week have gone by in a jiffy and while we’re holding on the new designs and trends, it’s always fun to wait for the next season.

The day 5 at the Lakme Fashion Week is officially the last of this season and honestly, we are in awe! The day started off with a stunning display of Indian outfits by Aisha Rao. Inspired by an Australian artist, she gave an ode to the worst bushfires, Australia saw. Athiya Shetty turned muse for Rao and look every bit elegant and ethereal in a colourful lehenga. She chose a low-neck blouse with full sleeves while a matching printed lehenga skirt brushed the ramp.

Moving on was another stunning display by Punit Balana and boy were we impressed! Punit is known to bring the best of easy festive wear with flowy lehengas, tunics and dhoti serving a great lineup. His signature belt sarees with printed blouses made quite the statement on the ramp!

The series of shows and the fashion week was closed by two stunning designer displays. Saaksha and Kinni who just entered the fashion week space 3 years ago are the finale designers in no time. Their print stories definitely stole the show and paired with the Banjara embroidery, it inspired us a lot! With easy silhouettes and trans-seasonal clothing, their take on prints and easy clothing was a treat to sore eyes. They played around with hair accessories, which served as a perfect icing on the cake. Mrunal Thakur turned muse for the designer duo and it’s safe to say that she stole the show!

Lastly, we had Rimzim Dadu closing the show with a band. Her take on structured clothing with clean and minimal aesthetics deserves a round of applause. With gemstone shades of sapphire, emeralds and topaz making a striking statement, the outfits gave off a futuristic vibe. Closing the finale show and the Lakme Fashion Week was Mrunal Thakur again, wearing a gorgeous structured creation by Dadu. The silver wonder fit her like a glove while the corded details, floral lehenga and the exaggerated earrings stole the show.

