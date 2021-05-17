Lana Condor to Addison Rae: Best and Worst dressed celebs at the MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet

The MTV Movie and TV awards saw some of the most stunning looks and here are the best and worst dressed celebs from the red carpet.

Award season is back in full swing (at least in the US) and while we’ve already seen a bunch of award ceremonies held virtually, the MTV TV and movie awards had an *actual* red carpet. Which means real red carpet looks and extra glam and glitz. The MTV TV and Movie awards are being held in Los Angeles and while we’re excited to hear about the winners, the red carpet is no less of a drama in itself! Here are the best and worst dressed celebs at the award show:

Lana Condor

To All The Boys I’ve Ever Loved Before star, Lana Condor brought in all the glamour on the red carpet. She walked the red carpet in s tunning sequinned gown by Giorgio Armani. Lana showed us that you can rock the red carpet even without showing skin and her full-sleeved, high neck number helped her prove just that. With a sleek, high ponytail, dramatic winged eyeliner diamond hoops, Condor rounded off her look.

Addison Rae

In true Kardashian fashion, Addison rocked the red carpet showing off skin along with a power silhouette. She wore her as a top while a silver belted low-waist skirt showed off her toned midriff. The social media star let her blond locks down in soft waves while an oversized blazer jacket added extra oomph to the look.

Yvonne Orji

Everything about this look scream summer vibes. The riot of colour, the strapless silhouette, the yellow heels are just here to make a statement. Topping the look off is Orji’s peachy makeup and lip stain that takes things to a whole new level.

Elizabeth Olsen

Keeping things chic and simple, Olsen picked out a Miu Miu suit dress with diamond embellishments all over. The mini dress screams ‘modern-day cool’ while her updo and red lip work as classic elements. While the look is extremely chic we think she could have been a little more plaful on the red carpet.

Madison Bailey

Talking about playful, the Outer Banks star made quite the statement in her colourful Versace number. She picked out a bright asymmetrical skirt and paired with a classic cardigan top and mixed OTT with daily casuals to make a statement.

Kathryn Hahn

Another celeb to keep things classic this year, Kathryn Hahn picked out a black jumpsuit that accentuated her long legs. She then let her hair down in messy waves while a wine coloured lip added colour to her look.

Antonia Gentry

The Ginny and Georgia star’s look was underrated and simple. She picked out a strappy white top and paired it with a matching mini skirt. Black strappy heels, a sleek low ponytail and neutral makeup rounded off her look.

Nasim Pedrad

Nasim literally shined on the red carpet as she picked a pink sequinned Valentino mini dress. She paired it with matching strappy heels while holding back on the hair and makeup to let the dress do its talking.

Who do you think was the best dressed? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Miss Universe 2021: Adline Castelino makes India proud as 3rd runner up; Miss Mexico Andrea Meza wins

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×