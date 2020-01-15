The latest fashion racial blunder: Ralph Lauren apologies for using black fraternity’s Phi Beta Sigma symbol

In recent times, high fashion brands have been stumbling into race related squabbles and now, Ralph Lauren joins the club. Take a look!

Fashion is all about experimenting and taking creativity to a whole new level. While these experiments can get you standing ovations they definitely can get you under fire sometimes. Recently a lot of brands have been heavily criticised on social media platforms for landing on race related controversies. In June 2019, Kim Kardashian West faced backlash for naming her shapewear brand “Kimono” after a traditional Japanese dress, which ended up with her changing the name of her brand. Back in December 2018, an investigation was launched by New York City officials after the Italian luxury house Prada started selling key chains featuring a character with pitch black skin and big lips. Gucci had to hire its first ever global head of diversity, equity and inclusion after the fashion house was condemned for a sweater that critics said invoked blackface.

The famous American luxury brand, Ralph Lauren found itself in hot waters following the use of a black fraternity’s Phi Beta Sigma symbol on the back of a pair of chinos. The symbol historically belongs to a fraternity founded in 1914 by Howard University, a famous black college in Washington D.C. Phi Beta Sigma’s legal representative told Forbes through an emailed statement, “We are appalled that the brand without our client’s consent would violate our client’s trademarks by using them on articles of clothing.” A petition was also filed on change.org after which the brand stopped selling the controversial pants. The brand further apologised for this faux pas and ensured that precautions will be taken in the future to avoid similar incidents.

The question if Phi Beta Sigma will take legal action against Ralph Lauren for alleged copyright infringement looms in the air. What do you think about this yet another race-related fashion controversy? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

Read More