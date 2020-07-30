  • facebook
Let Alia Bhatt's desi collection serve inspiration for your Rakhi attire and we bet you won’t be disappointed

Take inspiration from Alia Bhatt’s desi wardrobe and deck up for your Rakha Bandhan festivities in style. Check it out
2954 reads Mumbai
Alia Bhatt has always been a fan of desi attires. From solid coloured anarkalis to some of the most gorgeous lehengas, the Raazi actress surely knows a thing or two when it comes to choosing the right traditional ensembles. While this is the case, who better to go to than Alia Bhatt when you need style inspiration for an occasion. With Rakha Bandhan just around the corner and an opportunity for us to play dress-up, we have a few desi looks that can serve as enough inspiration for you to look your best this Rakhi!

White can be one of the best things to look your best while also enjoying all the attention from your brother's. We understand that the lockdown is still on, so white can be a laid back yet a dressy option for you!

Play around with some indo-western styles and ditch your usual anarkalis for a dhoti and short kurta. It is comfortable for a day at home while also a dressier choice for all the photos you're about to take! 

Nothing works best as a bright coloured kurta set paired with chunky silver earrings. Bright colours will make sure all eyes are on you! 

Floral palazzos and kurta are easy and compensate for the lost summer desi events you could not attend due to the pandemic. 

Here are a few more looks to get inspired by:

Which look would you choose? Let us know in the comments section below. 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shraddha Kapoor: 7 Celeb approved ways to wear grey & match your style with the weather

Credits :instagram

