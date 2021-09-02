Let Bollywood’s best divas inspire you to embrace pastels this festive season!

Post turbulent times, this year has been all about exuberating youthfulness, joy and optimism, and fashion is a great way to express it! With that and the revival of retro and nostalgia as an aesthetic, 80s-inspired soft pastel hues have made a huge comeback globally and captured the zeitgeist perfectly!

This global trend has made its way to traditional Indian ethnic wear, and we are here for it! We’re talking colours like cool mint, refreshing sage green, buttercup yellow, soft lilac and lavender among many more with high emotive values. These alluring sorbet tints add just the right hints of deliciousness and elegance in contemporary ethnic wear, and it’s no secret that Bollywood’s A-listers have fallen hook, line and sinker for this charming trend! Here are 5 of our favourite pastel ethnic wear moments from celebrity wardrobes!

This young star’s decidedly unpretentious girl-next-door vibe translates perfectly into her ethnic choices as well! This is where pastel colour palettes come into her favour. Often seen in conventional yet gorgeous anarkalis, kurtas and lehenga cholis, these were some of our favourite moments from when she went pastel!

Sara Ali Khan

This young actress truly has a knack for always getting Indian contemporary fashion just right, and paves the way for her fashion enthusiast fans! Both these pastel-toned ensembles amongst her extensive thnic wear collection make her look radiant as ever!

She is yet another star who never fails to impress with her impeccable fashion choices, and is always one step ahead in the game! She takes the pastel colour palettes and pairs them with accented styling elements to serve some of the best, simply elegant ethnic outfits!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

If you thought pastels were for the demure, here is Kareena to prove you wrong! We are in awe of her sizzling yet tasteful take on soothing pastel palettes. She heavily flirts with floral prints and risque patterns and embellishments, giving a whole new meaning and opportunity to pastels in Indian fashion!

Nene

Breaking the common conception that pastels are a juvenile, frivolous trend in fashion and proving that age is just a number, Madhuri Dixit Nene makes pastels look all the more refreshing and youthful with her modern silhouettes and impeccable choices!

Are you in love with these actresses’ pastel ethnic moments? You should totally take inspiration from them, and curate your own pastel ethnic wear collection for the upcoming festive season! Here are some ideas you can shop today -

1. Inddus Pink Embroidered Anarkali Kurta with Dupatta

This flared anarkali kurta embroidered with white and with a net dupatta is the epitome of elegance! The muted pastel pink brings out your inner radiance and the silhouette is perfect for every body type!

₹ 3,689.00 – Buy Now.

2. Sangria Pink & White Printed Cotton Anarkali Kurta

Indulge in some pastel-hued romance with this flared anarkali kurta in a vibrant pastel pink! The round neck and empire waistline make it elegant as well as super comfortable to wear, and the combination of abstract geometric and indigenous floral prints make it ideal for every occasion.

₹ 879.00 – Buy Now.

3. Here&Now Pastel Sea Green and White Printed Anarkali Kurta

Wear this cool, refreshing colour during your festivities to look your radiant best and stand out from the crowd in the best way possible! This is ideal for all the women out there who like to keep it simple and are constantly hunting for fits that can be worn post the festivities as well!

₹ 1,099.00 – Buy Now.

4. Grancy Blue Embellished Kurta with Sharara

Remember Madhuri Dixit’s pastel blue sharara from earlier? This one matches the aesthetic perfectly! Sharara numbers are very much back in trend this year with the top celebrities donning them for occasions ranging from grand wedding celebrations to festivities at home!

₹ 4,749.00 – Buy Now.

5. Anouk Turquoise Blue & White Floral Kurti with Dhoti Pants

This fit is so similar to the one Sara Ali Khan wore from the list of our favourite moments earlier! Dhoti pants with short kurtis are very much in style, and you can count on the delicate floral prints and refreshing pastel hue to bring out the best of you during the festive season!

₹ 1,664.00 – Buy Now.

6. Anouk Pastel Blue Yoke Design Kurta Dhoti Dupatta Set

This one is another elegant option for the trending silhouette. The yoke design of the short kurta is guaranteed to accentuate your curves as the powdery pastel blue enhances your complexion, making you glow as beautiful as ever!

₹ 1,439.00 – Buy Now.

7. Om Shantam Yellow Organza Floral Printed Saree

Pastel yellow is one colour that is extremely versatile - it suits every kind of Indian skin tone, and as an organza saree, will look elegant as ever! This retro-inspired saree makes us nostalgic as it reminds of graceful sarees donned by divas of the golden era in Bollywood!

₹ 1,199.00 – Buy Now.

