Lil Nas X collaborates with luxury fashion house Jean Paul Gaultier for capsule collection

Lil Nas has become quite a popular face of the music entertainment industry today. The American rapper who is just released his debut album Montero, is also launching a capsule collection in collaboration with luxury fashion house Jean Paul Gaultier.

The collection will be available to purchase online starting September 20. According to reports, the collaboration is set to include units of a renewed version of the French brand's mesh top that was a huge hit back in the 1990s. The aesthetic of this collection resonates with Nas' 'gothic glam' aesthetic which is depicted clearly in his 'Monteero' album artwork.

The controversial artist who is known for his edgy looks has been teasing the collaboration on his social media handles. At the MET Gala, the rapper sported three different Versace creations on the red carpet, making heads turn with each one of them. His limited-edition collection is only going to be producing 66 units, creating a high demand for it. The mesh top is set to have a stretch feeling along with a crew neck style and raw edges, just like how the musician likes his pieces, unique.

The top is available for pre-order and retails for USD 391, which roughly converts to around Rs. 28,797.

