Lil Nas X was a royal rendition at the 2021 BET Awards in two extravagant ensembles

The 22 years old American singer stunned the world in a floral suit after he got us gasping for air in an elaborate dramatic gown. Check out how the star won all eyes on the red carpet!

One could possibly not scroll past Instagram reels without hearing Lil Nas X voice sing ‘Call me when you want, call me when you need.’ Only if we had his number! The 22 year old singer, songwriter and rapper achieved his first viral popularity just a couple of years back and ever since climbed the ladder of fame jet fast. Talking about his out-of-the box fashion choices he is always a step ahead of trends and beyond what the world thinks. With no limits in his wardrobe, we can only be surprised if Lil Nas X didn’t surprise us with his extravagant looks. For the 2021 BET awards, the superstar graced the red carpet in two magnificent outfits.

He took the red carpet by storm wearing a striking gown by designer Andrea Grossi. The dramatic white gown bore reminiscent of aristocratic vintage style hand-drawn landscape prints in blue. His gender-fluid outfit featured a structured full skirt, a zipper corset top, suspenders and a matching jacket. Stars like stud earrings and shimmery yet subtle blue eyeshadow completed his va va voom look.

Like other stars, the A Royal Rendition Of ‘Montero singer remerged setting the red carpet on fire in his jaw dropping floral suit by Richard Quinn. Covered in heavy crystal embroidery and pink and green floral prints his not-so-ordinary white suit featured elaborate lapel collars and exaggerated bell bottom pants in a similar print. With that ’70s-style bling he perfected the look with his signature painted nails and platform heels.

We totally loved both his quirky red carpet numbers that got all the glitz and glam the fashion world aspired for. Lil Nas X is himself a fashion moment with his heart-robbing style statements blurring the stereotypes of gender in the fashion world.

