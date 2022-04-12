Lily Collins rocks a turquoise blue peplum blazer and asymmetric mini skirt by Prabal Gurung

The British-American actress and model Lily Collins' style sense are offbeat, colourful and fun! While you might think that Emily In Paris star’s on screen looks was breathtaking, her recent appearance for the 39th annual PaleyFest will prove to you that she has taken notes from the character’s quirkiness and eye-grabbing wardrobe. Captioning her pretty look in blue ‘Brighter the better’, the actress shared a series of pictures on her ‘gram and we love the look!

Her turquoise blue skirt suit by Prabal Gurung was everything fun and frolic. The Indian ace designer has been making headlines back to back recently as world popular stars have been opting to wear his creations including Cardi B in her new music video, No Love featuring Summer Walker and SZA.

Lily’s blue number featured a dramatic design of her peplum blazer, asymmetric wrap-detail mini skirt and nude colour corset top together making sure that one can’t pass by without admiring Collins’ ravishing look. The shoulder pads, button detailing and exaggerated lapel collars were a lesson on power dressing. She accessorised up with Cartier earrings and rings and her hair in a beehive updo with bangs skillfully styled by Gregory Russell. Her makeup was kept minimal with well-groomed brows, peachy pink eye shadow, nude matte lips, flawless base and hints of blush. She rounded off the look with patent leather stilettos by the Italian footwear label Casadei.

Collins joined her fellow castmates Camille Razat, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, and Lucien Laviscount, who looked equally stunning but it was the aquamarine blue hue that put her in the spotlight, stealing all eyes. What do you think of Lily Collin’s Prabal Gurung number; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments section below.

