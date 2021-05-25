Lisa Haydon shows you how to take maternity fashion a level higher

Lisa Haydon styles up her baby bump like no other. Read on to know her favourites that are soon to be your comfy picks as you sail through this precious journey.

If you’re a mamma-to-be, you know this phase is so very dear to your heart. Whilst you embrace all that it makes you experience both the good and daunting days, one can always find joys and a source of comfort as you can feel a little wonder inside your big belly. These 9 months bring in many changes within your body and rightly so, finding something comfortable to slide in is a challenge, isn’t it?

Model and actress Lisa Haydon’s Instagram makes it clear she’s awaiting the arrival of her third child and has only been gracing our feed with all her glorious pictures. How can we not love her warm and admirable fashion sense? We’ve pulled out 5 references to help you show off your belly like an absolute goddess!

For an at-home photoshoot, the Queen actor wore a Sacramento green ribbed and knitted fabric that calls attention to its details, sweetheart neckline, and full sleeves. This mid-length dress is all about snuggly vibes and also makes for an edgy statement. Wear it anywhere, a day out at the mall or for a night out.

Craving a relaxing day out at the beach? Sport this easy-to-carry black bikini set featuring a noodle strap top and thin-stringed bottoms. This makes for an effortlessly breathable outfit while you walk through the seawater.

All that’s extra cuddly and plush for your baby bump. Lisa opted for a satin sapphire blue mini dress tailored with a square neckline and puff sleeves. Her black pointed-toe pumps laced in gold added some luxe feels to the overall look.

Waiting to dress up and don’t know where to go? Head to your garden or backyard to chill at. Think of a keyhole orangish-red bikini and a pair of denim that rests well below your belly. Put your best foot forward with all your fashion-favourites just like Lisa. She dressed in a black romper jumpsuit and layered it up with a faux fur new fawn-coloured jacket. Grab a black baguette bag and slip into boots if you’re a lover of black. Which is your favourite look? Let us know in the comments below. For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion Also Read | 5 times Shraddha Kapoor gave us major fashion GOALS with her outfits

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :INSTAGRAM

Share your comment ×