Lohri 2022: Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt to Deepika: Celeb approved sharara sets to look like perfect Punjabi Kudi

Celebrated every year to mark the passing of winter, Lohri is the festival where primarily Punjabis burn firewood to make a bonfire, sing songs and dance around the fire. It marks the first festival in the new year and is celebrated a day before Sankranti.

While this festival is usually celebrated in full gusto, this year around celebrations will remain low key due to the third wave of the Coronavirus pandemic. Nonetheless, at home celebrations will commence and here are some simple and elegant desi outfits worn by celebrities to get inspired from.

Katrina Kaif



The newlywed looked like the ultimate Punjabi Kudi in a lemon yellow sharara set from Anita Dongre. Her outfit bore minimal colourful embroidery scattered across the kurta and at the hem of her sharara pants. A simple matching yellow dupatta, gold juttis and statement chaandbaalis completed the actress' look.

Alia Bhatt



Since nights are still chilly, what better way to stay warm and look chic! Alia Bhatt rocked a velvet burgundy hued sharara set by ace designer Sabyasachi. The kurta featured minimal gold zardozi work scattered all over and a pair of matching velvet sharara pants with a statement gold hem. An organza dupatta and gold statement earrings completed this cosy look.

Deepika Padukone



For a more statement-making look, take notes from Deepika Padukone's chikankari number by Anjul Bhandari. The pastel yellow material featured white detailed chikan embroidery all over the kurta and gharara pants. Deepika's dupatta too bore intricate chikan designs. A pair of gold chandbalis and juttis completed this desi look.

Sara Ali Khan



For a bright pop of colour, Sara Ali Khan's hot pink sharara set is perfect to make a statement. Pick out a full-sleeve number like she did to keep warm. We love the minimal white embroidery on the kurta and scattered polka dot design on the flared sharara pants and how she accessorised the outfit with a statement white ring.

Janhvi Kapoor



Always in touch with her desi roots, Janhvi Kapoor rocked a heavily block printed outfit in blue that's perfect for a casual look. Her flared sharara pants were paired with a matching kurta with gota work. A sheer dupatta with a gold hem is the perfect minimal addition to upgrade a casual look.

Disha Patani



Nothing speaks simplicity and sophistication the way white does. Disha Patani's white Sukriti and Aakriti sharara set strikes the perfect balance with a strappy kurta with a detailed hem, paired with sharara pants with floral embroidery all over the material. A matching dupatta with sequin work all over and a pair of statement earrings completed Disha's simple yet glam look.

Which diva's sharara set are you taking inspiration from for this Lohri 2022? Comment below and let us know.

