Looking for last minute Rakhi outfit ideas? Let Sara Ali Khan’s closet serve you enough inspiration

Are you running late for the Raksha Bandhan festivities and don’t know what to wear? Here are a few last-minute outfit ideas that can come in handy!
9356 reads Mumbai
While the pandemic has made us all stay indoors and have the most of our festival with things available, why do we need to let it stop us from dressing up? If the lockdown and quarantine measures are bringing you down, don’t let it have control over your fashion abilities and give yourself a much-needed break from your pyjamas and dress-up while you can!

Now, who better to serve you last minute outfit inspiration than Sara Ali Khan. Known for her effortless style the Pataudi princess surely knows how to make the most of what’s available in her closet and here’s all the inspiration you need. 

If you are one of those people who took the Monday blues too seriously and slept in, we have the right outfit for you. Take out your favourite pair of jeans and style it with an OTT bright top that will compensate for you running late while also being appropriate for the festivities! 

If you literally have ‘nothing to wear’ in spite of a full closet, white on white will never fail you. It’s the easiest to pick out while the relaxed silhouettes will also keep you comfortable throughout the day. 

PRO TIP: Style the simple kurta with a pair of silver statement jhumkas and see how all the eyes will be on you! 

If you do not own any desi pieces, raid your mom’s closet for the perfect silk kurta. You really do not need to brainstorm when it comes to styling, just pick the first pair of jhumkas you find and you’ll be good to go! The more contrast the better!

If you’re a saree kind of girl, make sure to pick a bright one from the closet. All you need to do is drape it around an equally bright contrasting blouse and you’ll be good to go. A simple bindi and earrings will just do the job right! 

What are your thoughts about Sara Ali Khan’s style? Let us know in the comments section below. 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Let Alia Bhatt's desi collection serve inspiration for your Rakhi attire and we bet you won’t be disappointed

Credits :instagram

