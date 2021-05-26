Looking for a perfect date outfit? Let Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma’s wardrobe serve you inspiration

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are a stylish couple and their off-duty date night looks are quite the treat! Check it out

One of the most stylish couples of B-Town, cricketer Virat Kohli and actress have made quite a lot of headlines. While their work in their respective fields has been great, it’s their style that catches our eyes. Whether its an award show or a festive party or just a day out under the sun, the couple have managed to make a statement no matter what! Here are the top 3 times Virushka stole the show and gave us major date night outfit inspiration:

The couple is surely an elegant one and their date night are no less than an elegant affair. Just like always, Anushka chose to go down the glamorous road and picked out a blue sequinned gown with a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline. She left her hair down in soft waves while completing the look with neutral makeup and strappy heels. Virat on the other handpicked a classic black suit with a bowtie. His well-groomed beard and hair added extra oomph to his look.

From what their social media feed says, it looks like the couple enjoys their date under the sun. This off-duty picnic attire is quite the treat. Both Anushka and Virat kept things casual and extremely relatable in their t-shirts. Anushka opted for a graphic tee and teamed it up with a pair of shorts. Dainty jewellery completed her look.

Anushka and Virat are also a couple who like to keep things trendy and fun and this casual brunch date look is quite the winner. Anushka picked out a summer dress with white sneakers while Virat picked a pair of shorts, t-shirt, sneakers and a baseball hat.

