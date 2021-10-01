Looking for some major beachwear inspo? Let Ananya Panday help guide you

If you are planning to take a much-needed vacay to the beach then you must decide all your OOTDs and pack accordingly. Beachwear is just as essential as your casual and formal wear. And if you are looking for some tips and style inspiration, then count on our millennial queen, Ananya Panday to guide you with the best beachwear outfits.

Sunflower Dress

Ananya Panday never fails to stun us with her looks. She looked like a literal ray of sunshine as she posed in a bright yellow mini summer dress decked in white sunflowers. The fit and flare dress featured a deep V neckline, strappy sleeves and smocking detailing at the waist. With no accessories and a bare face, Ananya looked like a sunflower herself. She put up a yellow flower in her hair to add on to her floral look.

Checkered Bikini

Ananya Panday showed off her toned body and her new swimsuit as she vacationed in Maldives. She was seen soaking in the sun atop a flamingo-shaped floatie in an orange gingham two-piece swimsuit. The bikini by Peony Swimwear is a sustainable piece and is crafted from a lightweight summer fabric and has a playful vibe to it. Ananya added an extra quotient of style to it by throwing on a matching oversized shirt on the bikini and retro pair of sunglasses.

Shorts and Sports Bra

Ananya went the classic way at the beach as she sported a white sports bra that highlighted her toned abs which she put together with printed blue denim shorts that bore a frayed hem. Adding an extra dose of chic to the look, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress cinched her waist with a white and blue checkered shirt. She went minimal with her accessories as she chose a ring and a cowrie-shell ankle chain. She sealed the look with white sneakers.

Co-ord Set

Ananya Panday kept it cute and graceful at the beach with her printed outfit. The colourfulness of the outfit is what set it apart. The co-ord set featured a floral printed crop top and a matching fluttery skirt. The outfit exuded an easy-going and fun spring vibe. Ananya teamed this breezy outfit with a classic beach hat that gave it the perfect finishing touch.

Shibori Pants

Count on Ananya Panday to rock every beach look with utmost style and charisma. She was seen posing in a super stylish tie and dye pair of jeans teamed with a white tube top. The relaxed fit of the shibori pants gave us major summer holiday feels. Ananya kept the look extremely simple and accessorised her outfit with cute heart-shaped pearl hoops.

Which beach look by Ananya Panday is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

