L'Oréal Paris regrets how the situation was handled; Fired employee Munroe Bergdorf rejoins after BLM backlash

The Black Lives Matter movement has ended up making quite the impact when it comes to brands rethinking their system of work. L'Oréal Paris joins the bandwagon

The Black Lives Matter movement has created a whirlwind across the world. Protestors have taken to the streets with thousands of supporters by their side. For the unversed, the movement started off after George Floyd faced violence and racism from a police officer. While people took to the streets, another battle was being fought on social media with brands extending their support to the Black Lives Matter movement. While some of these brands made a strong case for the movement, others used it for corporate benefit.

People were quick to call out these brands on account of racism in the past. One such brand was L'Oréal Paris who extended their support in an image that read, ‘Speaking out is Worth It’. Munroe Bergdorf, an ex trans model of the company was quick to respond to the brand’s hypocrisy. Three years ago the model was fired for speaking up about systematic racism and the fact that the brand did the same few years later hinted corporate gains.

However, almost 10 days later, the brand’s President, Delphine Viguier that read, ‘I had an honest, transparent and vulnerable conversation with Munroe Bergdorf. We listened to each other and shared our feelings and perspectives on the situation with open hearts and minds. It was a powerful moment of human connection.’

She also said that Munroe felt silenced three years ago and L'Oréal Paris was a great platform for her to stand by the causes she believed in. She said, ‘I understand much better the pain and trauma that were behind Munroe’s words back then and the urgency she felt to speak in defense of the Black community against systemic racism. I regret the lack of dialogue and support the company showed Munroe around the time of the termination. We should have also done more to create a conversation for change as we are now doing.

We support Munroe's fight against systemic racism and as a company we are committed to work to dismantle such systems.'

Munroe is now offered a consultancy role to sit on their UK Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Board. She concluded saying, ‘It feels good to finally have closure on this matter.’

