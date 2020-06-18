Louis Vuitton announces rainbow IG filter, gets called out by Diet Prada for not mentioning LGBTQIA community 

The luxury fashion house announced a new filter on Monday. Stores around the world were also decorated with rainbows that were meant to signify 'hope' and a 'new adventure'.

One of the most popular and well-known fashion houses in the world, Louis Vuitton landed in a soup again. The brand that has been dealing with huge losses due to the Coronavirus lockdown and later lootings by protestors, can't seem to catch a break!

The brand on Monday launched a new Instagram rainbow filter with its signature LV symbol and hand-drawn animation like the rainbow. Despite launching it in the Pride month, the brand failed to mention the Pride or LGBTQA communities.

Instead, the brand referred to the rainbow painted across their stores all over the world, as 'A symbol of hope'. The captions went on to reveal that to celebrate the re-opening of selective stores worldwide, LV invited employees as well as their children to hand-draw rainbows to help the brand 'embark on a new adventure'. All the participants were encouraged to 'awaken their inner child' to draw the rainbow at all the stores, according to the brand's posts. The brand also referred to the rainbows as 'Colorful beacons of joy during these challenging times.'

Popular Instagram page Diet Prada was quick to address the issue at hand in a lengthy post. 'While rainbow iconography spans centuries and cultures, it’s most commonly associated in modern context with the queer community, which has used the symbol since the 1970s. In honor of the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall riots, Pride-related parades and events have occurred every June since. The celebration has evolved into a month-long occasion where communities worldwide proudly display their solidarity, often through rainbow motifs,' the caption read and also spoke about how the brand's reference was unclear.

To conclude, Diet Prada ended with a question. "With its vague messaging and awkward timing, is Louis Vuitton’s rainbow-filled message a covert acknowledgement of the queer community without alienating conservative brand devotees?'

What are your thoughts? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone used as a ‘prop’ on a magazine cover? Diet Prada scrutinises racist behaviour by Vogue

Share your comment ×