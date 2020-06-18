Louis Vuitton announces rainbow IG filter, gets called out by Diet Prada for not mentioning LGBTQIA community
One of the most popular and well-known fashion houses in the world, Louis Vuitton landed in a soup again. The brand that has been dealing with huge losses due to the Coronavirus lockdown and later lootings by protestors, can't seem to catch a break!
The brand on Monday launched a new Instagram rainbow filter with its signature LV symbol and hand-drawn animation like the rainbow. Despite launching it in the Pride month, the brand failed to mention the Pride or LGBTQA communities.
Instead, the brand referred to the rainbow painted across their stores all over the world, as 'A symbol of hope'. The captions went on to reveal that to celebrate the re-opening of selective stores worldwide, LV invited employees as well as their children to hand-draw rainbows to help the brand 'embark on a new adventure'. All the participants were encouraged to 'awaken their inner child' to draw the rainbow at all the stores, according to the brand's posts. The brand also referred to the rainbows as 'Colorful beacons of joy during these challenging times.'
A symbol of hope. To celebrate the re-opening of select stores, #LouisVuitton has invited its employees as well as their children to brighten the façades with hand-drawn rainbows. Vibrant shades of red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet will adorn the House’s stores in the upcoming weeks. #LVMaison Louis Vuitton Goethestrasse 1, 60313 Frankfurt - Germany
Popular Instagram page Diet Prada was quick to address the issue at hand in a lengthy post. 'While rainbow iconography spans centuries and cultures, it’s most commonly associated in modern context with the queer community, which has used the symbol since the 1970s. In honor of the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall riots, Pride-related parades and events have occurred every June since. The celebration has evolved into a month-long occasion where communities worldwide proudly display their solidarity, often through rainbow motifs,' the caption read and also spoke about how the brand's reference was unclear.
On Monday, @LouisVuitton announced a new Instagram filter featuring their iconic quatrefoils interspersed along a hand-drawn rainbow, encouraging followers to “share the #LV spirit”. Simultaneously, stores around the world were decorated with various rainbows, contributed by the children of employees. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ While rainbow iconography spans centuries and cultures, it’s most commonly associated in modern context with the queer community, which has used the symbol since the 1970s. In honor of the anniversary the 1969 Stonewall riots, Pride-related parades and events have occurred every June since. The celebration has evolved into a month-long occasion where communities worldwide proudly display their solidarity, often through rainbow motifs. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Fashion influencer @bryanboycom noted LV’s choice in an instagram story, asking “… is there a reason why they omitted references to Pride/LGBT in their communications usage of the rainbows especially during Pride month?” Meanwhile, a press write up in CR Fashion book said LV’s usage of the rainbow “ symbolizes hope and new adventure, fitting for this current moment”, with a Pride tie-in mentioned as a side note and seemingly happy coincidence. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ During the coronavirus pandemic, the rainbow became a symbol of support in the UK for people wanting to show solidarity with NHS front line workers. Peaking in April, social media users shared rainbow artwork in support. It is unclear whether this is what the brand is referencing. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ It was only in Oct. 2019 that LV welcomed Trump to the opening of their new Texas factory. In WaPo’s coverage of the event, @RobinGivhan questioned the alliance. “Can there be neutral ground when the players are a president who has made women in general, along with immigrants and members of the LGBTQ community, feel as though they are under siege…?". The Trump administration just formally reversed an Obama-era policy that protected transgender patients from discrimination in healthcare. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ With its vague messaging and awkward timing, is Louis Vuitton’s rainbow-filled message a covert acknowledgement of the queer community without alienating conservative brand devotees?
To conclude, Diet Prada ended with a question. "With its vague messaging and awkward timing, is Louis Vuitton’s rainbow-filled message a covert acknowledgement of the queer community without alienating conservative brand devotees?'
What are your thoughts? Comment below and let us know.
ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone used as a ‘prop’ on a magazine cover? Diet Prada scrutinises racist behaviour by Vogue