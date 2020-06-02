Louis Vuitton Artistic Director and Off White CEO Virgil Abloh SLAMMED for donating ONLY 50 USD to protesters

With the death of George Floyd, protesters have been taking to the streets of the United States. To help them out, Virgil Abloh donated 50 USD.

Protesters and demonstrators have taken to the streets in the United States of America, following George Floyd's death. They have been supporting the Black Lives Matter case and calling out the police for racism. But it is not just protests that broke out. Luxury fashion stores like Chanel, Hermes, Louis Vuitton etc. were looted and beauty brands like Gossier, Urban Decay, Fenty Beauty, etc. have voiced out their opinion in support for the cause and the protesters.

Celebrities have taken action in every way possible, mostly by donating to funds and organisations that have been helping out these protesters. Artistic Director of Louis Vuitton and CEO of Off-White, Virgil Abloh also took to his Instagram stories to share that he too cared and donated towards the cause. He posted that he had donated 50 USD to protesters in need of bail money!

"For kids in the streets that need a bail funds for George Floyd protests," he wrote in his story followed by posts about how luxury stores like his own have been looted and affected. "If it heals your pain, you can have it," he wrote.

Twitter broke out over the amount donated by Abloh while some trolls even changed his Wikipedia page to "Cheap Ass" Abloh and "50 USD" Abloh.

people should donate whatever they want, but man ... virgil abloh really just donated 11% of one off-white belt pic.twitter.com/UCmHLxJh0A — Derek Guy (@dieworkwear) June 1, 2020

I should be sleep, but I’m up thinking about how Virgil Abloh donated $50 and then told people — Brittany Luse (@bmluse) June 1, 2020

Other celebrities including Chrissy Teigen also made announcements that they too would be contributing towards the protesters who needed bail. She upped her amount from 100,000 to 200,000 USD after fans called her out!

What are your thoughts on Abloh's contribution amount? Let us know in the comment section below.

