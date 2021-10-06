Louis Vuitton Fashion Show in Paris intruded by a Climate Change protestor with a message

The Louis Vuitton Fashion Show held in Paris wasn't unlike any other. The sole purpose of a runway being lit up is to educate people about all things fashion trends. While it was all fun and games on Tuesday with oversized, sparkly and sheer gowns that graced the catwalk, little did the audience expect it to be gatecrashed by a climate protestor.

Many organisations and the common public are trying their best to raise concerns over climate change and all of the consequences it could have on the world. We aren’t far away from the havoc, hence all fashion brands need to swear by the values of sustainable fashion for a better and brighter tomorrow. Here, the show went on but with a message from the woman who played as the voice for Amis de la Terre France, Youth for Climate and Extinction Rebellion. She walked alongside uninterrupted by the professional models decked up fabulous under the chandeliers that glimmered. The activist held a fabric banner that read in black, “Overconsumption = Extinction” with the names of the above-mentioned associations printed below the slogan.

This wasn’t accepted by the security guards besuited in black who were quick to rush and carry this woman away who they saw as the disruptor for obvious reasons. As per reports, Amis de la Terre France took this move to target the LVMH owned label to shed light on the chaos that can be led due to overconsumption.

What are your thoughts about this? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Sabyasachi x H&M's latest collaboration has left the netizens on a meme high; here’s why