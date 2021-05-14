Louis Vuitton partners with UNICEF and sets up fundraising drive to help India amid COVID 19 pandemic

The pandemic has been ravaging India in the last couple of months. To do its bit, luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton pledged 360,000 USD to UNICEF to help India amid the struggle.

The entire world is currently battling the pandemic that has struck us all. India is currently one of the worst-hit countries and is ravaged by the pandemic. While industries are shutting down, people are losing their lives and jobs, luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton is trying to do its bit and help out, according to a report on WWD.

The fashion brand has pledged 360,000 USD to UNICEF and additionally even offered to match all employee donations. The funds are meant to equip frontline health workers, provide access to more testing and oxygen supplies in India. The country has been hit by the second wave of the pandemic and saw a surge in the number of infections during March, April and May. The healthcare system is stressed and working at full capacity, patients are struggling to get oxygen and beds, giving them due reason to panic. LV and its 28,000 employees worldwide have decided to pitch in and help the country out.

This comes after Louis Vuitton struck a partnership with the United Nations Children's Fund back in 2016 where the brand, along with its employees raised 13 million USD through charity events and jewellery designed by the brand's ambassador, Sophie Turner along with Virgil Abloh, LV's artistic director.

What are your thoughts on this news? Do you think more International fashion houses should help out with the cause? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani, Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Deepika Padukone: Celeb inspired anarkali looks for Eid celebrations

Share your comment ×