Louis Vuitton releases designer dumbbells and other sports gear that cost a WHOPPING amount 

Looking for new fashion-friendly gear to workout at home? Louis Vuitton has you covered!

The pandemic has caused a stir in the world. The shut down of everything from salons to gyms to curb the pandemic has left multiple people helpless - choosing to take the matter in their own hands. Working out from home, cutting hair at home, binge watching on OTT platforms, lounging in pajamas, etc. has become a way of life. The new normal, is using whatever we have at home to get through the day.

One of the most basic materials needed for a home workout, is the dumbbell. Unfortunately gyms are inaccessible right now. But making dumbbells more accessible, is luxury French fashion house Louis Vuitton. The French fashion house that is known for its monogram bags and fashion items, has launched its own set of dumbbells to meet the growing demand. The dumbbells that will weigh 3 kgs are a part of the brand's new range of sporting goods. The dumbbells are set to come with their own monogram LV pattern and cost a whopping 2,700 USD or Rs. 2,03,863! The rest of the products that are going to be launched, include other athletic products like a jump rope or skipping rope, a water bottle holder, volleyball, ping-pong set and ski sets!

Priced according to the brand's steep price, the luxury products are priced at 2,720 USD for the volleyball, 1,400 USD for the water bottle holder, 2,280 USD for the ping-pong set and more! The product's web page is currently offering complimentary delivery for dumbbells and describes the product as having "A striking aesthetic and sporty appeal." The brand also believes that the Louis Vuitton dumbbells make for an "ideal gift for those who wish to exercise in style..." Each dumbbell is made from a lustrous metal and has the signature LV carvings on it as well!

Are you going to get your hands on the new LV exclusive products? Let us know in the comment section below.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×