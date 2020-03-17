Louis Vuitton to use perfume factories to produce sanitiser; Delivered at NO CHARGE to hospitals

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public/gettyimages-501756856.jpg?itok=CaFMrRBl

French luxury group LVMH said that they would use three of their perfume sites to produce sanitiser rather than scents and makeup products.

The Coronavirus pandemic has hit the world hard. Even with most of America, China, Iran, South Korea and the fashion capital of the world - Italy shut down, it only seems to be getting worse. Sanitisers, toilet paper rolls, face masks, etc. are no more available at pharmacies, hospitals are running out of space and the world seems grim. But in between the darkest of times, not just people, but the biggest brands too are trying to do their bit to combat the situation.

LVMH, the French luxury group behind brands like Louis Vuitton, Rihanna's Fenty, and more, has declared that they will begin the production of hand sanitiser gel at three of the company's perfume and cosmetic sites in France. By the end of this week, twelve tonnes will be produced instead of scents and make-up products at the factories where Christian Dior and Givenchy products are manufactured.

These gel sanitisers will also be delivered at absolutely no charge to 39 public hospitals in France and to French health authorities.

Coronavirus has caused medial supplies to run low, so much so that pharmacies have been restricting customers to just one small bottle per person. While the hospitals have not yet run out of supplies in Paris, they are strained. Producers of the products have been hiring workers to also meet the increasing demand for the products.

Apart from the luxury design house, a number of celebrities are making donations to hospitals as well. Tory Burch has also decided to shut stores and is currently only functional through their online store, to create a safer space for those interested in shopping.

What are your thoughts on the measures being taken to combat the spread of Coronavirus?

Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and beauty: follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :Getty Images

Read More