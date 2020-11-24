Louis Vuitton to Yves Saint Laurent: Nora Fatehi is OBSESSED with her luxury handbags and we have proof

Nora Fatehi is a big fan of luxury handbags and these expensive buys serve as enough evidence. Check it out

Celebrities always have a knack of hoping on new trends when it comes to fashion. In the last few months, we’ve noticed celebrities going all out with their luxury buys and to be honest, we aren’t complaining! From expensive handbags to footwear and belts, they’ve invested their money in all the right fashionable places and joining this bandwagon is Nora Fatehi. The actress who rose to popularity after her hit song O Saki Saki has been making the most of her investments in luxury handbags.

The Street Dancer 3D actress is often seen out and about in the city carrying around her favourite Louis Vuitton find. The mini monogrammed backpack is anywhere worth EUR 1490 which is worth INR 1.3 lakhs approximately. She’s seen carrying it around many times no matter what she’s wearing - desi or casual.

Another one of her luxury finds that we love is this gorgeous ‘uptown tote’ in the size medium by Yves Saint Laurent. The YSL bag in white bore a flap in the front that features the logo in gold. The dainty bag is worth a whopping USD 3230 which converts to INR 2.3 approximately. YSL has been a reputed name for luxury handbags since a very long time and in the past few years, it hasn’t been a popular choice among celebrities. However, it looks like Nora’s doing her research right and picking the right brands to fill up her closet!

Another bag in Nora’s wardrobe is this Souple monogrammed bag by Louis Vuitton. This luxury find is quite an arm-candy as it costs EUR 1350 which converts to INR 1.2 lakhs making it quite an expensive buy!

While she has another Gucci sling and quite a lot more luxury finds on her closet we’ll conclude the list with this Michael Kors arm candy in pastel pink which she colour-blocked with a yellow dress. The bag costs approximately INR 40,000 making it an inexpensive buy compared to the others.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: 10 times celebs proved their love for classic winged eyeliners

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :pinkvilla

Share your comment ×