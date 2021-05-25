  1. Home
  2. fashion

Louis Vuitton's owner Bernard Arnault overthrows Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk; Becomes the world's RICHEST man

CEO and owner of French luxury group LVMH, Bernard Arnault's estimated net worth is reportedly at 186.3 billion USD! Read on to know more.
2462 reads Mumbai
Louis Vuitton's owner Bernard Arnault overthrows Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk; Becomes the world's RICHEST man Louis Vuitton's owner Bernard Arnault overthrows Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk; Becomes the world's RICHEST man
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In the last few months, luxury French company LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy) saw roaring sales after the pandemic. The stock price has soared over the last few months and in November, Arnault became the world's second-richest person, quickly gaining ground on Jeff Bezos, who has taken over the top spot.

According to Forbes, Arnault's current net worth is a whopping 186.3 Billion USD, which puts him above Bezos' estimated net worth which is currently at 186 Billion USD. Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla, takes the third place with 147 Billion USD.
Arnault's LVMH empire has 70 luxury brands in it including Louis Vuitton and Sephora, stakes in Dior and even acquired iconic jewellery brand Tiffany & Co. early last year.
In only the first quarter of 2021, LVMH recorded an income of 16,7 Billion USD, giving it a strong recovery after the pandemic struck. After Amazon's stock dipped by 1% on Friday and took off 2.3 Billion USD from Bezos's net worth, Arnault took his spot!

Most sales of the brands have been recorded in the United States and China, ensuring the brand made profits soon after the pandemic hit. The brands owned by LVMH are also a popular choice among internationally renowned celebrities who swear by the bags, shoes, outfits, makeup and more.
What are your thoughts on this news? Have you purchased any LVMH items since the pandemic hit? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton puts the ROYAL in a royal blue Zara blazer and pleated skirt in Scotland with Prince William

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :getty imagesforbesquartz

You may like these
Louis Vuitton partners with UNICEF and sets up fundraising drive to help India amid COVID 19 pandemic
Ananya Panday pairs her cosy airport look with an EXPENSIVE Louis Vuitton tote; Yay or Nay?
Prada lends a helping hand to Valentino after fire BURNS the latter's shoe manufacturing plant
MET Gala 2021: Fashion's BIGGEST event to return with 2 part fiesta after cancelling 2020 affair due to COVID
Kriti Sanon accessorises her head to toe blue airport look with LUXURY Louis Vuitton monogram bag: Yay or Nay?
ASOS buys Topshop for USD 364 million; Stores still close and 2,500 to lose jobs