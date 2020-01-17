Love Aaj Kal: Sara Ali Khan’s millennial wardrobe is a perfect representation of ‘Aaj’ every girl can recreate

The cult favourite, Love Aaj Kal is now all set with its second instalment starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. However, we had all our eyes on her millennial wardrobe that is the perfect representation of ‘Aaj’ in every way. Check it out

Imtiaz Ali’s popular movie, Love Aaj Kal is now, all set to release its second instalment that stars Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. The movie plot is based on two different decades - Aaj that is 2020 and Kal that is 1990. While the trailer focuses on both these decades, we definitely had our eyes on Sara who perfectly resembled every millennial in 2020. Her style was fresh, new and something young girls could relate to. From simple tees to oversized shirts and sneakers, the movie clearly seemed to have caught the perfect fashion essence of ‘Aaj’. Here are some of our favourite looks from the trailer of the Love Aaj Kal.

The trailer starts out with Sara aka Zoe shouting at Kartik. While her character somehow seems relatable from the very beginning, her attire also does the job right. She is seen wearing a pair of denim shorts with a simple oversized tee that was tucked in a carefree manner. A half up half down hairdo and white sneakers pretty much sum up the look making her look like every millennial out there.

Moving on, her next look is the one that you’ll find in almost every girl’s wardrobe - a pair of blue jeans and a simple white shirt. She tucks the shirt in and styles the look with a large beige tote while leaving her naturally textured waves open. We like!!

Sara’s next look is casual with denim overalls and a white tank. Giving us a peek at her coloured bra, her attire showed enough of her long toned legs while being comfortable and chic.

Next, we see her in her professional avatar wearing an olive green shirt with pants and a statement-making watch that perfectly means ‘business’. Guess who is recreating this attire for work tomorrow?

Talking about business, we also see her presenting something in an oversized blazer jacket with casually rolled-up sleeves and a side-parted low bun. The look is not too glamorous and something that every working girl would wear.

Looks like Love Aaj Kal’s Zoe loves her pantsuit and is seen wearing another bright pink one in what seems to be a dance sequence. It starts out with her layering the jacket over the black bralette but as it proceeds, she is seen tying it around her waist (well, we hate to say it again but - definitely like an indecisive millennial!).

Lastly, there was this one particular beauty look by Sara that caught our attention. In the still, she is seen slaying a bold eye look with blue eyeliner and mascara that perfectly made a trendy statement.

We are absolute fans of all her looks and clearly think that they are very much ‘Aaj’. what are your thoughts about all her look? Let us know in the comments sections below.

