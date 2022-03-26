Love florals? Bookmark Katrina Kaif’s floral lehengas this wedding season

The sun is shining bright and we can say it with full affirmation that the cool weather is long gone. Summer is that time of the year when you need to pull out your shorts and breezy dresses. But in India, summer weddings are quite popular, especially in the month of April and May. We all know that floral prints and summer go hand-in-hand, so this wedding season opt for classic floral printed lehengas. Take inspiration from our favourite diva, Katrina Kaif and bookmark her lightweight, floral lehengas for warm summer weddings.

Katrina definitely cannot get enough of florals and she most certainly knows how to rock the floral look. This breezy floral Sabyasachi lehenga was no less than a dream come true. Adorned with pink and peach flowers, this unembellished lehenga had a graceful flare to it. The lehenga was the perfect example of less-is-more and also made a great wear for summer. It featured a sleeveless blouse, a voluminous skirt and a matching dupatta. The actress coordinated the simple lehenga with chunky emerald and ruby chaandbali earrings that added a contrast to the otherwise pastel palette of the ensemble.

Being a Sabyasachi fan girl, Katrina has sported his creation multiple times and looks like she can’t get enough of his floral lehenga designs. She looked drop-dead gorgeous in a beautiful red lehenga decked in multicoloured floral print teamed with matching floral print dupatta and a red full sleeve high neck textured blouse. Her plain blouse balanced the floral overdose of her flowy skirt and dupatta. The accents of yellow and beige on the vermilion red base made it perfect for the festive season. She accessorised it in statement-making emerald stone drop earrings from Sabyasachi Jewellery.

Katrina played with dark, romantic blooms with her ebony Sabyasachi lehenga, which was patterned with red and white roses, and enhanced with a black shimmery border. The lehenga also had a black belt embossed with Sabyasachi's Bengal tiger logo. To balance the strong print out, Kaif wore her lehenga skirt with a simple black full-sleeved blouse and teamed it with a dupatta with the same floral print. She accessorised the look with a chunky choker and later walked the red carpet with a pair of round earrings.

For Akash Ambani’s wedding, the Tiger 3 actress wore a floral blue lehenga by Anita Dongre. The ensemble featured a sky blue gossamer skirt featuring large floral motifs teamed with a strappy blouse that was decorated with azure-hued sequins and micro flowers. The voluminous lehenga is a dream come true for a lot of modern girls since it came with pockets on either side. The sleeveless blouse featured a plunging neckline and the attire was completed with a matching dupatta. Katrina accessorised the outfit with a gold mirrored choker set featuring matching earrings and a kada on one hand.

Katrina has always been a fan of the fiery red colour, and one of her most memorable scarlet ensembles has to be the nude and red custom Manish Malhotra lehenga she wore to attend Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception. The lehenga came with a nude base, which was then topped off with statement ruby-hued crystals in floral motifs. While the sheer V-neck blouse created the illusion of the red blooms being almost tattooed onto Kaif’s skin, the billowing skirt was embellished with matching red vines. She paired the combination with a solid red dupatta. Allowing the lehenga to take the spotlight, Kaif kept her jewellery choices elegant and simple, picking nothing but a delicate diamond and ruby choker.

Which floral lehenga worn by Katrina Kaif would you opt for this wedding season? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read Katrina Kaif steps out with hubby Vicky Kaushal in a floral mini dress perfect for summers; YAY or NAY?









