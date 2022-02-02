Love metallics? Janhvi Kapoor’s metallic traditional outfits are something to bookmark

Janhvi has managed to give us major bridesmaid wear goals with her outfits. Although minimal outfits are much in the rage right now, wearing a heavily embellished lehenga that will make heads turn is every girl’s dream especially if it's a metallic lehenga. Janhvi has played has worn metallic quite a few times and here’s proof.

Janhvi Kapoor looked like a precious diamond as she picked a silver-grey metallic lehenga by Manish Malhotra. The high-shine lehenga is part of his Nooraniyat bridal line, and was decked in embroideries, gota patti and sequin work as leaf and geometric motifs. Kapoor’s matching set came with a voluminous skirt and a playful blouse. The bralette top featured crisscross detailing on the front hem that extended to the back as nothing but thin straps, giving an illusion of an open back. Janhvi didn’t overload on accessories. Just a pair of drop earrings encrusted with diamonds sealed her look.

Janhvi loves a good Manish Malhotra creation, and the designer is often her go-to for events and special occasions. Janhvi chose a metallic red lehenga that came richly laden with sequins and beadwork along with a matching dupatta loaded with sequins as well. The ruby red blouse featured a flattering square neckline and wide straps. The actress paired the attire with statement red earrings and a simple ring.

Janhvi opted for yet another Manish Malhotra creation as she wore a rose gold lehenga that came embellished with rows and rows of beads and sequins in rose gold and silver, and was worn with a Swarovski crystal-studded blouse that was dotted with pope of green gems. The tulle dupatta featured matching embroidery, tying the whole look together. The 24-year-old opted for classic jewellery including a statement layered diamond necklace, minimal diamond studs and an emerald ring.

Janhvi certainly has a thing for gold lehengas. She was seen dressed in yet another lehenga by Manish Malhotra in shades of glazed gold and scarlet. The heavily embellished A-line lehenga was paired with a matching blouse featuring a plunging neckline, both embroidered with intricate sequin work. The actress contrasted the look with a red dupatta bearing a gold embroidered border. She let her OTT lehenga take the centre stage as she went minimal with the jewellery. Janhvi opted for emerald and diamond drop down earrings and a matching statement ring.

For Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding reception party, Janhvi ditched the subtle path and chose the ultra-glam route. She dolled-up in a wine-coloured, heavily embellished Manish Malhitra lehenga. The outfit featured a statement-making billowy lehenga decked in iridescent sequins and was paired with a matching blouse that was also embellished in crystal and bead work. She forwent the dupatta and went super subtle with accessories by simply going for delicate diamond earrings.

