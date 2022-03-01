Lupita Nyong'o's yellow & peach Anita Dongre kurta sets are perfect for sweltering summer weddings:Yay or Nay?

Black Panther actress Lupita Nyong'o is known for her bold fashion choices both on and off the red carpet. The 38-year-old Kenyan-Mexican star has been known to mix and match outfits and not take herself too seriously when it comes to dressing up. Case in point, her latest Instagram posts, where the actress is seen wearing two different salwar sets from Indian atelier Anita Dongre's shelves.

Nyong'o, who is currently in Pakistan for a friend's wedding, shared images of her in a peach salwar suit with her caption reading, Loving that shalwar kameez life! The Aavani kurta set in a peach hue exudes the moods of summer in Dongre's signature floral prints. The kurta even bore side pockets and was paired with straight-cut churidaar pants and a matching dupatta.

The actress styled this with a pair of diamond earrings and simple slippers.

For her next look, Nyong'o picked out another Anita Dongre piece, this time in a mix of yellow and blue shades. Her high neck sleeveless anarkali kurta featured a keyhole cut-out at her neck and a blue border. The printed number was styled with matching straight-cut pants, slides from Fizzy Goblet and statement gold chaandbalis. She also carried along with her a matching blue potli for her essentials.

Both of Lupita's Anita Dongre numbers are perfect to sport in the sweltering summer heat. The pastel hues seem lightweight and easy to move around in as well.

