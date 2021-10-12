Luxury fashion house Coach called out for 'Slashing' unwanted merchandise in viral TikTok video

A New Yorker who uses her TikTok account to raise awareness of the excessive waste in New York City, Anna Sacks aka @thetrashwalker , recently brought to notice that luxury label Coach was intentionally slashing their leftover merchandise despite having a strong policy towards sustainability.

Slashing is a common and controversial practice among luxury fashion brands where the merchandise is damaged so nobody can use it. The TikToker in her video introduces viewers to the Coach purses she purchased from another user, @dumpsterlivingmama. "As you can see, they're all slashed, which is Coach's policy. This is what they do with unwanted merchandise," says the user explaining that the brand orders employees to deliberately slash the unsold merchandise so nobody can use it. "And then they write it off as a tax write-off under the same tax loopholes as if it were accidentally destroyed," she adds.

Instagram fashion watchdog Diet Prada picked up on the same and shared the videos on their page. DP also added in their caption that Sacks called out the luxury fashion house's hypocrisy visible on the website where there is a mention of a Coach Repair Workshop staffed by "Expert craftspeople who love your bags as much as you do. So don't ditch, repair it - it's another small thing we can do to keep our bags out of landfills and reduce our impact on the planet," the description reads.





Coach then took to their Instagram to release a statement. "We have now ceased destroying in-store returns or damaged and unsalable goods and are dedicated to maximizing such products," the statement reads along with the other changes the brand is set to make.

