Madhuri Dixit in an Anita Dongre bandhani saree looked majestic as a beauteous diva in blue; Yay or Nay?

Does your heart say "doll up quick"? It probably adds, and gets some saree to do it for you. The trust we have in a regal and timeless classic is something to be raved about. No makeovers in the fashion arena could put a saree out of our sight. The tone of elegance stays and so does its extraordinary allure. You'd agree if you stumbled upon Madhuri Dixit's latest ethnic look.

Have you been in a spot where you just wanted to don a saree and get some pictures piled up in your gallery? "Been there and I'll do that for ages to come," we guess this is your answer. You can be a beauty in blue too just as the Dil actress gave us a chic lesson. With vibrant hues taking over much of our scroll-time, nothing like a classic blue in all of its shades to define a spot-on glam.

Styled by Ami Patel, the starlet wore an Anita Dongre creation. The satin silk deep blue ensemble featured turquoise bandhani prints in a striped pattern. This was lovely, no forced drama, just sheer graceful charm! As you head to a summer wedding, pay attention to the appeal carried out by the ensemble. While colours and prints, look mystical enough, it doesn't hurt but turns heads when you stroll around indoors or anywhere when an outfit has more compelling details to flex.

The 55-year-old's saree entailed embroidered borders designed in gold which was also complemented with blue piping. This had our jaws dropped, another to do the same was her blouse in a blended shade of blue and violet. The Kalank actress' look was accessorised with gold to suit the colours picked, chaandbali statement earrings, stacked kadas, and a ring added the final fashion elements. As we move on to the next, let's talk makeup and hair which included a side part with soft waves, eyelashes mascara-ed up, eyeliner, eyebrows filled in, and pink lipstick.

