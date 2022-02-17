Madhuri Dixit in Astha Narang's jumpsuit & cape jacket showed floral print is the most fabulous: Yay or Nay?

The onset of spring will bring with it a reminder to welcome back the sought-after floral print. How could we hate on the print right? So, as you get ready to replace all your winter go-to's with spring and summer essentials, don't let this print escape your vision. It can just pretty up your days like no other and we're not pushing you to soak yourself in the flower power with just lehengas and sarees, let's take jumping on the jumpsuit bandwagon to a fabulous height.

Just the contemporary take we could use as we head to a baby shower or pre-wedding celebrations. The Fame Game starlet, Madhuri Dixit for the series' promotions was dressed in a Rs 58,000 indo-western ensemble from Astha Narang. Since spring doesn't entirely wipe out the chills brought by the cold season, a jacket absolutely comes in handy. Curated with a blend of georgette, chiffon, and crepe, this two-piece set entailed a jumpsuit with flare-like pleated bottoms. This round-neck ensemble in shades of black and ivory flower print was combined with an elegant cape-jacket that bore scalloped borders. Elevated with gold sequin embroidery, the half-sleeved attire was held close to the jumpsuit with an accessory, a belt that matched the embroidery of the jacket.

Stylists Ami Patel and Tanya Mehta rounded off this look for the gorgeous star in Azotiique by Varun Raheja's jewellery. To put out a simple finishing touch, they chose peep-toe heels with transparent straps. Her side-parted hairdo looked just as alluring as her dewy skin, pout, and glittery eyelids.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

