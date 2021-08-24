Madhuri Dixit is a beauty in blue as she stuns in an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla lehenga; Yay or Nay?

The dhak dhak girl, has always managed to steal our hearts when it comes down to looking her gorgeous best. The Queen of expressions has been making quite a few heads turn in the last couple of months and her stunning fashion sense is the reason behind it. From gorgeous embroidered sarees to some of the most exquisite lehengas, the actress is clearly a show-stealer. Today, it proved to be no different as she bagged thousands of likes on her social media platforms while posing in a lehenga.

In a series of pictures shared by the diva, she’s seen looking ethereal in a royal blue lehenga by designer duo, Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla. The actress clearly showed the world how its done as she picked the mirror work ensemble. The outfit featured a fully embellished lehenga skirt that gracefully brushed the floor. Mrs Nene then styled the lehenga with a matching choli that bore the same intricate mirror work around the border and neckline. Adding extra oomph and to the look, the blouse also featured pleated tulle sleeves that added a modern touch. She let her sleeves do all the talking and ditched the dupatta.

Madhuri being in her true elegant self chose for sapphire and diamond drop earrings to accessorise her look. With her brunette mane left down, she gave full attention to her gorgeous glam. With a flawless base and glitter over the eyes, Dixit rounded off the look.

What are your thoughts about her lehenga? Let us know in the comments section below.

