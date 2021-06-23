Madhuri Dixit in a black outfit has us thanking the fashion gods; Yay or Nay?

Your ensembles should always be three things: comfortable, elegant, and remarkable. Here’s something that agrees with the former statement.

The Hum Aapke Hain Koun actress, is deeply respected not just for her top-notch acting prowess but also for her on-fleek sartorial preferences. Wearing outfits as vibrant as her smile and dancing energy, this iconic queen makes us want to set more goals than one. Such is the power she leaves imprinted on our hearts and wardrobes in equal parts. If you’re looking for an envy-inducing black ethnic silhouette, you’re in luck today as we stumbled upon alluring posts.

Fashion stylists Ami Patel and Tanya Mehta opted for a black ensemble. The high-slit kurta was lit with floral gold threadwork and featured a long trail at the front. The shoulder pads and sleeves were heavily embroidered leaving no room for less floral drama. While the top did all the scene-capturing job, the chiffon dupatta was kept rather simple outlined with metallic gold border details. The full-length skirt was pleated from a little above the knee and flew in a downward manner. At the hemline of the skirt, it was doused in colourful embroidery following a wave-like pattern.

Celebs are following the sans neckpiece look like a pro and here’s Madhuri doing it right with rings, silver stacked mirrorwork bangles, and Sheetal Zaveri’s saki earrings with floral design on black jade.

With minimal makeup inclusive of matte skin, smokey eyes brushed and filled-in eyebrows, volumised eyelashes, and berry red pout, Madhuri looked like a divine beauty. To bind the look together, her gorgeous mane was tied in a low ponytail with a feathery pink and white braided hair accessory that lent a playful touch for the overall look.

