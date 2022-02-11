Madhuri Dixit in House of CB's vegan leather midi dress shows black is a winning colour: Yay or Nay?

To label a black dress as lust-worthy is something that we won't stop singing. It's the one-piece wonder that doesn't disappoint on any given day and could you look the chic part when on a date night with bae without your black dress? You may now be a successful fan of red dresses but nothing will show you how to smash the 'Hottie' button better than a black ensemble. Here's the reference that will prove this hue is the single best thing we all know and having it down pat can assure an epic look.

The Fame Game starlet recently stepped out in a strappy attire and girl, she gets prettier with each passing day. So, if you want black to make a comeback in your life (that's if you thought it's too cliché for life), make it fire, make it fashion. Madhuri Dixit sure wins in the desi fashion department and this dress is the bombshell of a blessing we so want to re-create this February. Celebrity fashion stylist, Ami Patel chose to doll up the stunning diva in House of CB's Luanne midi dress. Curated with vegan leather, this ensemble has a perfectly placed corseted bodice that clasps easily to one's figure.

Madhuri's look was well sealed off with jewellery like rings and hoop earrings that came with triple rings each from Advaeita Mathur's studio metallurgy. Did we see a summer-friendly haircut? We love how the tousled waves sat so charmingly but the glossy makeup looks like the star's go-to. Although it looked signature with the monochrome mauve look, she was as beautiful as always. Round it out with black pointed-toe stilettos and you'll step into a stylish mode.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday to Kriti Sanon: 5 Celebs who proved green mini dresses are the new cool



