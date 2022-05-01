Madhuri Dixit in Label Anushree's colourful lehenga set defines all things glam and grace; Yay or Nay?

As weddings are on the rise, the urge to befriend pretty colours with a revised take feels the best now. That's what a winning summer is made of, everything bright and beautiful. All breakups aren't hard but if done with a lehenga, you're missing out on a look that's meant to be on style books. The hue that brings a blanket of hope as making statements is the most obvious thing it knows.

Yellow, we see you, and may we see more of you. Madhuri Dixit is back with her beautiful lehenga streak and what creation to wax poetic about. The evergreen dancing diva pulled off a stunning three-piece set. Is it the shade of yellow that looks good on Madhuri or is it the mesmerising eyes of the "Kalank" star that gives the outfit that crowning embellish? The lehenga embroidered set designed by Label Anushree does the magic. Styled by Ami Patel, this 'Nirvana' number is from the designer's SS'22 collection. The shade makes it a favourite pick for any summer wedding occasion.

The V-neckline blouse came with colourful embroidered patterns perfectly laid out with multiple sequins and beads. And, was further combined with a printed dupatta that bore pink tassels and a three-tiered skirt all enhanced with embellishments. Accessories such as stacked bangles, studded rings, jhumkas, and a necklace adorned with gemstones look exemplary.

The symphony of the colours, combined with the jewellery is as rhythmic as her graceful dance moves. It gives the outfit a very, 'Nach Baliye' persona. The 54-year-old kept her makeup simple and her hairdo was styled into side-swept hair.

