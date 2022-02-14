Madhuri Dixit in Label Anushree's sharara set shows how to get your red hot glam on: Yay or Nay?

The colour red is currently reigning supreme and it can't simply go back to being a Valentine Day's thing. For the love of red, let's put this more on display while you live the chic life to the max. Cue: Starry-eyed emoticon. Here's an outfit inspiration that shows an elegant affair that starts with a desi ensemble. We've always epitomised red outfits with bridal trousseaus, but the present time isn't the one to suggest that you stick to norms rather to fabulously show up instances of how the hue looks good on every soul.

If you're waiting to skip lehenga sets and sarees in favour of outfits that feel lightweight, chances are you have your eyes on shararas or kurtas. Making our hearts currently aflutter is Madhuri Dixit's recent look for The Fame Game promotions. Styled by Ami Patel, the star's look brought a wave of freshness with floral prints spread beautifully on the Navras co-ordinated set from Label Anushree. Who said dupattas are everything and can wrap up a look like no other? Here comes the flowy floor-length cape with three-quartered sleeves that looked ravishing with sharara pants. Nothing like a contemporary play of prints and embroidered patterns an outfit can bring. The more you experiment, the more playful your style can get.

The red combo combined with a crop top had a V-neckline and a great spread of embroidered colourful patterns. Wonder how charming accessories can be? Here the 54-year-old's ethnic look was wrapped up with neutral-toned block heels, JOOLRY, and Sangeeta Boochra's chunky earrings, rings, and bangles. The starlet's new haircut is too pretty and looks at how perfectly the textured waves are seated. Dewy skin and subtle tone of pink lipstick for the glam. What doesn't say love here?

