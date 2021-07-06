Madhuri Dixit made our hearts go ‘Dhak Dhak’ as she decked up in a lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani; Yay or Nay?

Madhuri Dixit makes a stunning statement in an ivory lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani. Check it out

The ‘Dhak Dhak’ girl of Bollywood, has always been the one to steal our hearts. While her acting and dancing chops have always been a matter of discussion, recently it’s her fashion sense that’s gaining popularity. The actress who is a judge on a reality show has shown the world multiple ways on how she gives every millennial a run for their money. Her recent desi looks are gaining a lot of popularity and love and today it proved to be no different.

Today, Madhuri picked out a gorgeous ivory lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani and we can safely say that she rocked it like a pro! The chevron embroidered skirt featured a subtle elegance about it while the border added extra oomph. Talking about oomph, her blouse was the one that stole the show. A strapless neckline, a sheer panel with embroidered sleeves and a high neckline elevated the look to a whole new level. She then picked out an embroidered sheer dupatta that rested on her arms.

While the outfit was enough to do all the talking, it was Dixit’s hair and makeup game that deserves a round of applause. With sleek waves left down to brush the shoulders, she picked out a lavender shadow and mauve lipstick to round off the look. With pearl danglers and matching bangles, the actress completed the look in all its elegance.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif or Shanaya Kapoor: Who wore the tie dye lilac Zara athleisure look better?

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×