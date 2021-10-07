Madhuri Dixit in a Manish Malhotra lehenga showed us how to stay festive ready in the ritziest way

The highlight of our day has been spotting people in all things yellow. It's Navratri so expect a colour show for the next 8 days. You'll be wrapping this festival with purple on the last day and we have an inspiration that will thoroughly please you with a hue that belongs to the latter's family. The pretty lilac, check out Madhuri's lehenga set.

Actress and dancer, Madhuri Dixit has been giving us a chunk of outfit inspiration back to back proving that the game only gets better. We see the ethnic spirit in her linger for a long time now and with the reality dance show, she made it more obvious to the world. Lehengas and sarees are kept relevant not just as a bridal trousseau but also the one can be donned during festivities, parties, and prayer meets. Add more to the list as you please, because the versatility of these ensembles will never wane.

As you aim to make a beauteous statement, pick out what celebrity fashion stylists, Ami Patel and Tanya Mehta chose a lehenga set for Madhuri to sign off the finale of the reality show with the most gorgeous approach. It’s not an onerous task for one to figure out a Manish Malhotra attire. The rich embroidery and designs make it possible for an easy guess. This too was another evidence of the splendidness of fabric so fine.

Dressed in a sleeveless V-neck blouse that featured floral embroidery crafted with lace that was designed with white thread work and bore holographic sequins. The twirl-friendly voluminous skirt too had the same details as it accompanied broader borders. As it dazzled to have us hooked, the existence of another colour that is pink made it all the more worthy of adding to this festive closet. Her desi look remained superb with diamond jewellery from Anmol that appeared in the form of stacked bangles, a necklace, earrings, and fingerings. All these looked terrific just as her glossy lipstick and highlighted skin did. A glance at her nails suggests that attention to details wasn’t ignored and her maang tikka stayed put on her center-parted wavy locks.

