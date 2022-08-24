Madhuri Dixit in a Manish Malhotra lehenga shows how to have your festive glam looking top-tier; Yay or Nay?

The excitement around the festive season is getting louder with each passing day. There's no backing off for some of us because that buzz hits differently from having our homes packed with guests to irresistible meals that give our plates no breaks, the frenzy is a yearly routine, the much-awaited one. To make these days a success and look like an ultimate knockout, we have an outfit that looks like a sizzling snatch. Have you seen Madhuri Dixit Nene's latest look? We're influenced, what about you?

Lehengas are truly for everyone, that is if you want to stand out and shine. The Hum Aapke Hain Koun star showed us nothing a staple lehenga cannot do and this creation by Manish Malhotra is so contemporary, that you can have it worn to a wedding as well. It also works for ones who love a colourful and lustrous approach that swear by fashion-forward details as you can see on this attire.

Photographed on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10, a notable dance reality show, Madhuri was dressed up in an ethnic ensemble. She wore a sleeveless black blouse which revealed an intricate embellished work with crystal beads and sequins owning all the glamour. This close-neck and the cropped number were clubbed with the same designer's another exceptional work, a printed lehenga picked from the Diffuse collection. All bright and edgy as it leaned on not just one hue or pattern, but many. A dupatta too was added to this look, it had embroidery work and beaded tasseled hems.

The 55-year-old's look also had statement earrings, rings, and kadas. Both the outfit and accessories together look majestic and have your look sealed off with matte makeup and a wavy hairdo, think tousled waves.

A YAY or NAY, what do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

