Madhuri Dixit in a Manish Malhotra saree showed us how to put the F for fabulous in desi attire; Yay or Nay?

Just like a partner plays the best match for a person on the mandap, a saree is exactly that for a wedding guest. It's a nonnegotiable attire that knows to find its way into every wardrobe. It can easily meet the needs of being pretty and does not keep a tight rein on the amount of glam it oozes. 's black sheer saree plays proof.

This isn’t the first time the Hum Aapke Hain Koun actress is seen in a see-through saree. Having given her vote via hues and patterns, we’re here to make these timeless pieces ours soon. Who doesn’t dream of being the best dressed always? Sarees are too great to be limited to just one event, think of an engagement party or an after-party post nuptial as the options remain endless. Ami Patel alongside Tanya Mehta styled Madhuri in a custom Manish Malhotra saree that said ‘Pyaar always’. The stunning drape featured silver and black sequins embroidered in stripes, and patterns. This adds a serious shot of elegance that’s cranked up with the feather details attached to the hemline of the pallu.

Her halter-neck black blouse too was all about a sequin play that swore to slay. Madhuri’s saree was complemented with black footwear and Amrapali Jewels from multi-coloured bangles to fingerings and Victorian-style statement earrings that spoke of the striking beauty of emeralds, diamonds, and pearls. Her skin glistened with the strong highlighter game, a brown pout, voluminous eyelashes and eyebrows groomed well. The side-parted sleek hairdo signed off her gorgeous look for a dance show.

