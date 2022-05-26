Madhuri Dixit in Manish Malhotra's sequin flared pants and a cape sleeved shirt dazzled so fab; Yay or Nay?

When fashion reeks of a fabulous charm, you know we'll be there watching it up close and taking notes real quick. That's our game as a fashion bee and what's yours? To follow suit or maybe drop it like it made no difference? But, what lies here is an inspiration featuring Madhuri Dixit's latest look that can bring the party to your house. It's impossible to talk about a look when you want to celebrate big without an ensemble that meets the code. Both in trend and the one that your fellow attendees declare within a second that you're the best dressed in the room.

That's when we want to say, "Too glam, too bling, and our eyes too can't keep calm." We believe that if you've arrived here, you're the one to not live under a rock but a know-it-all of fashion. So, what brewed up last night with all the disco style, smiles, and couple goals? Bollywood's renowned filmmaker and seems like everyone celebrity's favourite, Karan Johar hit 50. He was the birthday boy who kicked off the bling night in panache and oh, did the others back the same formula? It happened and we loved what was served.

Always in the news, Madhuri Dixit tops the fashion crew and she made it to the gala Bollywood bash yesterday. Have you swooned over a bevy of sarees, lehengas, and coordinated sets? Okay, now that's something as aspirational as a look for you to emulate and go wow at. It's a sweet fashion blessing you can't say no to.

Styled by Ami Patel, the Lajja actress donned multi-coloured sequin trousers with a flared fit which was designed by Manish Malhotra. A go-to deft designer of most celebrities and brides time and again, this part casual much party-chic look is the one to embrace.

When you want to tone down on the gleaming front, go with a monochrome shirt as seen above. She kept the collared attire with a structured bodice tucked in and while it speaks of a steal that needs to be done on a swift note, it's the flowy cape sleeves with slits that owns the crown here. When you want your look chiced up, style it with black plain pointed-toe stilettos and earrings that have a lustrous finish to offer. With wavy hair, mascara-laden eyelashes, and glossy lips on duty, the 55-year-old looked phenomenal.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

