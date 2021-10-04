Madhuri Dixit in Mishru's lehenga set showed us how to say glam on point with flower power; Yay or Nay?

Days are getting cozier, and the wedding invites are skyrocketing into your doors. Whether you've been on your knees waiting to play wedding guest or for the mere fun of donning your favourite lehenga, celebrate the nuptial season in the most glamourous way possible. It's almost natural for you to think of the sure-fire floral pattern.

When you combine your love for lehenga skirts and the power of flower prints, you only get the best. This is more than your summer wedding wardrobe essential as it works all year round in full force ready to add edge with its mood-boosting skill. It’s also the season of festivities, so don’t let this pretty wonder slip away from your eyes. is back with another look from the world of floral and we can’t stop taking tips from this streak. The Total Dhamaal actress is seen in a Mishru white lehenga set that featured an organza skirt with had a beautiful border decked up pretty in hand-embroidered multi-coloured floral motifs which also ran in a vertical pattern. This ensemble was also soaked in the glory of sequins, and mirror-work which glammed up not just the voluminous skirt but also the sleeveless blouse and sheer dupatta.

The 54-year-old starlet often stays ahead in the accessory game and this time as well she managed to put out an ultra-striking look. Ami Patel and Tanya Mehta styled Madhuri with stacked bangles, fingerings, and tiered statement earrings that were beautified in pink and gold. Her tresses were brushed in the most charming way making for a side-parted look. With matte skin, well-groomed eyebrows, eyelashes accentuated with mascara, and a pout so bright is a great way to introduce a different pop of colour via red, it was indeed a winning look for us.

Is this look a YAY or NAY for you? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 7 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan showed us how to say picture ready in white outfits