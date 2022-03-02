Madhuri Dixit in Nadine Merabi's sequin dress proved black is the ultimate show stealing hue: Yay or Nay?

Raise your hand if you're someone whose jaws drop with just one look at a black dress. It brings about downright dreamy elegance and holds the mood-altering power as no other dress can. Don't want to escape this moment of bliss? Here's another reference we simply love and can't look past over its beauty and neither are we ready to embrace other hues through summer fashion is all about jazzy hues.

Here's proof that we're not ready to embrace colour for Madhuri Dixit proved a black dress is all you need to ready up for any party. For the premiere of The Fame Game, the 54-year-old was styled by Ami Patel in a head-to-toe black look. Her strapless dress from Nadine Merabi makes us want to give a nod of approval to dresses time and again. The Katie body-hugging dress featured a neckline that had feathers placed pretty just as the hem did. Sequins rushed into her look to make it so party-like. The satin fabric dress entailed a mini velvet belt that cinched her waist and the midi-length number looked complete and stunning with the hemline that had feathers too.

Her look was extra eye-distracting with ankle-strap sparkly stilettos and Mahesh Notandass' semi-hoop earrings that came with double rings. She truly was the star of the night as always, the one who shines bright like a diamond. Her lips leaned towards the glossy route with a subtle pink hue, eyebrows filled in, and eyelashes that stood out, thanks to the mascara. Madhuri's wavy hairdo was as winning her ensemble.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

