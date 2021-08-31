Madhuri Dixit Nene looks regal in a Punit Balana sharara set: Yay or Nay?

Nene doesn't need an introduction to the Indian masses. The Bollywood actress is the epitome of beauty and flawlessness. People all over the country including women have a crush on her. Every time she steps out in ethnic wear, all our hearts go dhak-dhak. Whether sarees or shimmery lehengas, she can look gorgeous on anything. Recently she wore another traditional ensemble, a sharara set by Punit Balana for a dance reality show.

The Saajan actor shared her photos on her Insta page wearing the rani pink sharara. The set featured intricate embroidery all over. The sleeveless short silk kurta also boasted some heavy gold zari work on the neckline. She teamed it up with a matching sharara that featured similar embroidery and lining on the flared bottoms.

Madhuri also paired the set with a silk dupatta with a gold patti border that came with floral details and had tassels on the corners. The kurta also featured floral motifs. She accessorised with a heavy choker necklace and matching earrings and bangles. The ageless actor opted for dewy makeup with berry-toned lipstick and smokey eyes. Blushed cheeks, heavily laden mascara and eyeliner with filled-in brows completed her regal look. She chose to side part her hair and leave them in curls.

We think Madhuri looked splendid and we are in total admiration of the fact that she can pull anything so elegantly. On the work front, she will be next seen in a Netflix production, Finding Anamika alongside Sanjay Kapoor.

So what do you think of this look? Share your thoughts.

