Madhuri Dixit Nene in saree for Ganesh Chaturthi shows her love for Indian culture: Yay or Nay?

Festivals are an important part of our culture. Our wardrobe inspiration for these festivities come from celebs. Celebrities are always so involved with these festivals, and you can see them flaunting their styles. Everyone is dressed up and enjoying themselves.

When it comes to Indian festivals, all the celebs look ravishing in their ethnic outfits. Instagram gets flooded with ‘who wore what’ and who looked the most beautiful.

As Ganesh Chaturthi is approaching, Nene blessed our feeds from her breathtaking looks. Madhuri is currently a judge on the show Dance Deewane, and was all dressed up for their Ganesh Chaturthi special episode.

Madhuri has been stealing our hearts not just by her dance but by her looks too. She still looks like a flower in bloom. Madhuri wore a saree from Madhurya, an Instagram store. The draped woven silk saree was a spectacular combination of teal with an orange and gold border. Paired with teal coloured woven silk blouse with golden work, the square neckline and three-fourth sleeves improvised the traditional look.

She donned an ethnic golden beaded necklace with matching earrings and the gold kadas in each hand with a matching ring. The showstopper was the delicate Peshwai Nath making the dhak-dhak girl look like a true Marathi. She tied her hair in a messy low bun and embellished it with some flowers all around. She completed her entire look with glowy makeup and a Chandra bindi.

Doesn't she look mesmerizing in her Marathi attire? We can surely use the phrase 'Maar Dala' because she definitely killed this look.

