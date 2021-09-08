Madhuri Dixit Nene shows some tie and dye love in this Akansha Gajria pink saree: Yay or Nay?

Nene is one gorgeous woman. Rarely do we come across some timeless beauties in our whole lifetime and I am quite sure people are going to agree with me. She is widely respected for her acting prowess as well as mesmerizing dance moves. Her infectious smiles make our hearts skip a beat, such is the power of the dancing queen. Ever since she joined Instagram, she has been dropping look after look in her ethnic ensembles that we just can't have enough of.

Madhuri's love for ethnic wear is well known. From going head to toe traditional to adding a modern twist to her ethnic outfits, she has experimented with it all. So to light up our screens again on a boring Wednesday, she decked up in a pretty pink saree by Akansha Gajria. Imparting a perfect blend of all things fun and fancy, was the tie-dye print on her chiffon saree. She chose this chiffon saree that had intricate silver mirror work along the border and also on the hemline. It also bore a few tassels at the end of her dupatta. She paired her saree with a contrasting sleeveless blouse that had silver mirror work done all over.

Styled by Ami Patel and Tanya Mehta, Madhuri accessorised with statement silver earrings, a pearl bracelet and finger rings by Her Story jewels. Her hair was parted at the side and left in loose waves. For makeup, Mrs Nene chose to go soft glam with caramel lips and light brown eyeshadow.

We think this look is perfect for a party. So what do you think? Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: Madhuri Dixit Nene in saree for Ganesh Chaturthi shows her love for Indian culture: Yay or Nay?