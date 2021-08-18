Madhuri Dixit in a Punit Balana saree made us say desi style at its glamorous best; Yay or Nay?

is the one actress who makes ageing look enticing. Crushing stereotypes with one outfit at a time, showing age is just the number we all often tend to hype up for no good reason, she oozes elegance effortlessly and that’s a lesson we’d aspire to take. Here’s her making us swoon over her latest look for Dance Deewane 3 in a saree.

Shades of blue and floral patterns sure know how to occupy its space in her style files, and with the Hum Aapke Hain Koun actress offering up new inspiration often in all things ethnic, we’re digging the charming vibes that are followed by panache. Dressed to kill in a Punit Balana turquoise pre-draped saree, the satin-silk ensemble entailed mirror work on the floral embroidered blouse and the colourful geometric scalloped belt-like detail on the waist. The self-striped saree also bore a slit at the front and floral print on it. While the drape followed a ruched route and had embroidered borders. She paired the satin-silk saree with a sleeveless blouse that was elevated with phenomenal jewellery and golden-hued strappy heels.

Her outfit was fuelled with an accessory game that’s anything but subtle. From the drop-shaped Kundan earrings, stacked bangles, fingerings, and a statement necklace, we loved what silver and a metallic hue played here. Her makeup also hugged her skin so well, the dewy base, glossy pout, blue eyeliner, and eyebrows brushed neat looked set together with her brown dyed wavy tresses.

Do you like this saree? How many hearts for this ever-beautiful actress and dancer? Let us know in the comments below.

