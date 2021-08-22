Madhuri Dixit’s earrings are all you need to keep your accessory game ultra glam and strong

If you’re not a fashion obsessive, the very idea of dressing up can stress you out in a jiffy. Think about how going to a wedding with pajamas may not be the ideal solution so the not-so secretive trick to make you look like you’re living in the moment lies in earrings that can be instantly flattering.

We took a trip through ’s Instagram to only find ourselves zooming into how gorgeous she looks at this age. From her ensembles to earrings, they look luxe and read divine. Take a look to get your style dose in just a scroll! Dressed in an Amit Aggarwal lehenga set, the Devdas actress let her overall look dazzle with emerald danglers that rested alluringly on her shoulders. Why go for a necklace when your earrings are all pretty?

When tassels are the show-stopper, consider us sold. Madhuri styled her lacey and sheer ethnic attire with pearl tassel earrings with a dash of greenstone. Pearls are the cherry on top not just your outfit needs but also your accessory to look its best.

Pearls have always stood the test of time and never fail to impress over and over again. Dressed in a Torani blue printed lehenga, the Dil To Pagal Hai actress complemented it with silver earrings decked up with pearls and colourful work. She kept it as charming as her necklace and finger rings.

Never say no to bask in the bliss of diamonds. Madhuri looked graceful and thanks to the jewellery that was lit up with diamonds and purple stones that didn’t miss a single chance from glowing bright.

Jhumkas have always been a symbol of royalty. Here the Saajan actress didn’t let her ethnic outfit with intricate embroidery work on the glam alone, while a Kundan necklace made for a stunning show, it was well accompanied by matching earrings that completed her look.

