Madhuri Dixit’s The Fame Game promotional wardrobe sets our hearts on fire

The evergreen actress and mind-blowing dancer Madhuri Dixit is, no doubt, a fashion diva. The star plays the protagonist in the new OTT series The Fame Game which depicts the dark side of fame in an actor’s life. The Karan Johar-backed series is ready to decode the "seemingly perfect" life of stars with Madhuri Dixit as Anamika Anand. Her promotional wardrobe, styled by Ami Patel did gain some fame for the show as it brought out the glamorous and sensual side of the actress. Here are her stylish looks that set our hearts on fire.

For the trailer launch of The Fame Game, Madhuri Dixit pulled off a trendy millennial-style leather dress from the House of CB. Her black strappy midi dress bore soft pleats and the Kalank actress styled it up with metal earrings and complimenting rings from Studio Metallurgy. Glossy mauve lips, pink eyeshadow, mascara laden eyes and hints of blush aced her makeup. She rounded off the look with her open mane in textured waves.

Rocking an Indo Western silhouette next she picked out a red floral print three-piece set from label Anushee, Madhuri looked stunning as ever. Her sharara pants was teamed with a matching long cape-like sheer jacket and her strappy blouse was covered with heavy embroidery. Side parted hairdo, statement earrings and matching set of bagels and rings added oomph to her glorious red look.

Giving us spring vibes, Madhuri dolled up in a floral printed black maxi dress from Astha Narang that featured an attached pleated cape and an inbuilt belt that cinched her waist. Her flowy dress gave a youthful spirit to her and the actress flaunted her beautiful face with glam and glossy makeup on. Minimal accessories and beige heels completed her look.

We can’t stop staring at her blazing red A-line dress from Safiyaa that bore an offbeat shoulder pad and stood out with its minimal aesthetics. We bet it's a stunning number for a date night. She teamed her form-fitting number with red strappy pumps and styled her hair back into a bun with side bangs on the front. Subtle makeup sealed her classy look perfectly.

Looking ravishing as ever, Madhuri’s maroon Anarkali set from Tarun Tahiliani was minimal, elegant and stunning. With sheer sleeves, a deep V neckline, the flowy floor-length Anarkali was paired with a silk brocade dupatta that balanced the minimal look of her Anarkali. Statement earrings, pink eyeshadow and glossy pink lips rounded off her ethnic look.

With the recent look, she went OTT in Anamika Khanna’s vibrant three-piece set featuring a red silky with pleated details on one side and an embroidered waistband that matched her crop top and jacket with floral motifs and multicolour craftwork. The insides of her long jacket did feature tiny floral prints. It was a visual treat with flamboyant colours. Shoulder gracing statement earrings and glam makeup gave her a quirky look an elegant touch. She completed her look with red pumps.

What do you think of her The Fame Game promotional wardrobe? Tell us in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Kriti Sanon; Who did the white on white look with a strapless top better?