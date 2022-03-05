Madhuri Dixit’s floral embroidered blue gown by Rahul Mishra proves the spring is here; Yay or Nay?

The Fame Game star, Madhuri Dixit is a fashion diva who can pull off all styles with absolute ease. Apart from being a stunning dancer and actress, the 54-year-old star is a style queen who loves to experiment with her glam looks. For her web series promotions, Madhuri donned age-defying looks including trendy leather dress and offbeat ensembles that eludes luxe class vibes with an edge of sassiness. Adding to that collection is her recent look in a blue gown by ace designer Rahul Mishra that’s worth Rs 2,39,500.

Madhuri Dixit looked like a floral princess in the Truffle Decolage hand-embroidered gown. Multicolour floral embroidered upon the cobalt blue organza silk fabric made her floor-length dress look lively The sleeveless dress also featured a square neckline, fitted bodice and cinched waist. Sequin work and heavy embellishments made sure that she looked stunning in her blue gown. Apart from floral details, coral-like patterns and artistic designs gave a marine touch to her gown. The Kalank actress accessorised her look with a statement blue ring, burgundy hued bracelet and floral designed long earrings. She ditched the necklace and made sure to keep the accessory department minimal to balance the flamboyant works on her dress. Subtle glam makeup featuring pink matte lips, flawless base, winged eyeliner and contoured face perfected her style. She left her side-parted hair open and rounded off the look like a diva.

We loved her gown and think it's the perfect look for a wedding reception or after-party. The heavy floral embroideries on it gave us spring vibes. What do you think of Madhuri Dixit’s gorgeous look in the Rahul Mishra gown; Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor: 6 Stars who showed us how to truly & deeply love blue gowns