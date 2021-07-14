Madhuri Dixit in a Sawan Gandhi blue ombre lehenga set served us a taste of panache; YAY or NAY?

Lehengas are love and here’s something new to cheer you up. Check out Madhuri Dixit’s latest look.

Are weddings ever complete without having to spot girls in lehengas? This party wear is seen as essential by most brides and the guests consider this attire as important as the couple. Yes, that’s how much of the weight it holds. In most circumstances, people go for a tailored set that is already available at the store or opt for a custom-made one. If using the name of this gorgeous and swanky number instantly warms up your face and is an excuse you aren’t planning on letting go of any time soon, we have another fresh reference we received earlier today from the actress’ Instagram.

It is safe to say always that the Hum Aapke Hain Koun starlet ages even better than wine. looked like an otherworldly goddess dressed in a Sawan Gandhi blue ombre sequins lehenga and blouse. The triple-toned georgette skirt featured colourless sequins exquisitely woven all over the skirt with a floral embroidered hemline similar to that of the dupatta’s design. The embroidery interestingly entailed immaculately cut-mirror work.

Adhering to the designed embroidery, it was replicated on the sleeveless netted cut dana blouse. With blue as the core theme, Fashion stylists Ami Patel and Tanya Mehta chose to wrap this divine look with studded layered necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and finger rings that glistened too bright. To complement her visage, glossy pout, well-defined eyebrows, matte skin, brown eyelids, enhanced eyelashes, contour, and open waves were all that was opted for.

What do you think of this outfit?

